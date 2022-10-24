Singapore Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

Singapore will on Tuesday provide September numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and 7.55 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year in August. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 5.2 percent, up from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were down 16.3 percent on year, exports sank 14.3 percent and the trade deficit was HKD13.3 billion.

Thailand will see September results for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 18.2 percent on year, down from 21.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.3 percent, slowing from 7.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.2 billion following the $4.2 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Economic News

