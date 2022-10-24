European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases France flash Purchasing Managers' survey data for October. The composite output index is forecast to fall to 50.3 from 51.2 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany flash PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite PMI to drop slightly to 45.3 from 45.7 a month ago.

Half an hour later, Eurozone S&P flash PMI survey results are due. The composite indicator is seen at 47.5 in October, down from 48.1 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK composite Purchasing Managers' data. The composite output index is expected to ease to 48.1 from 49.1 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.