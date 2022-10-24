World Market Trends

World remained muted on Monday as investors weighed between major earnings updates and potential central bank action. Sentiment also remained impacted by the PMI readings from Germany and Euro Area which indicated a contraction. Keenly awaited are the impending interest rate reviews by major central banks worldwide. The ECB decision is due on Thursday while the Fed pronouncement would be on November 2.

Asian stocks finished trade on a mixed note. European stocks are also trading in a mixed pattern. Wall Street appears set to open with losses.

The Dollar rebounded, pushing the Dollar Index higher. Bond yields eased across regions. Gold traded lower. Crude oil prices edged lower amidst data that showed subdued oil demand from China. Cryptocurrencies remained firm.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 30,908.50, down 0.56%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,729.90, down 0.61%

Germany's DAX at 12,752.39, up 0.17%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,913.10, down 0.81%

France's CAC 40 at 6,042.61, up 0.12%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,474.95, down 0.05%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,974.90, up 0.31%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,779.40, up 1.54%

China's Shanghai Composite at 2,977.56, down 2.02%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,196.00, down 6.26%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9829, down 0.31%

GBPUSD at 1.1334, up 0.28%

USDJPY at 149.29, up 1.11%

AUDUSD at 0.6295, down 1.29%

USDCAD at 1.3732, up 0.69%

Dollar Index at 112.36, up 0.31%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.162%, down 1.18%

Germany at 2.3410%, down 4.06%

France at 2.897%, down 3.19%

U.K. at 3.8710%, down 4.42%

Japan at 0.251%, down 1.57%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $83.82, down 1.45%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $90.09, down 1.37%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,654.00, down 0.14%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $19,325.26, up 0.83%

Ethereum at $1,337.04, up 2.11%

BNB at $273.49, up 1.38%

XRP at $0.4571, down 0.52%

Cardano at $0.3586, up 2.07%

