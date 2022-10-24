Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In September

Finland's producer prices increased at a softer rate in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer price inflation eased to 23.7 percent in September from 27.0 percent in August.

The latest inflation was particularly caused by increased prices for oil products, electricity, paper and paper products from a year ago, the statistical office said.

Domestic producer prices rose 24.5 percent annually in September, and the foreign market prices grew 22.8 percent.

Data also showed that import prices were 28.0 percent higher in September compared to last year and export prices rose 22.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.3 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.