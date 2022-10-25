Poland Jobless Rate Falls Slightly In September

Poland's unemployment rate dropped marginally in September, after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons rose to 132,600 in September from 106,800 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, declined to 89,300 in September from 99,600 in August.

