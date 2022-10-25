Finland Jobless Rate Steady At 6.7%

Finland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate was 6.7 percent in September, same as seen in August. In the same month last year, the rate was 7.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 189,000 in August from 187,000 in the previous month.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 grew by 4.8 percentage points to 15.0 percent in September.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in September.

The employment rate declined to 73.4 percent in September from 74.2 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.