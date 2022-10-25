Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Falls In October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in October, while morale in the sector improved slightly, figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 76.9 percent in October from 77.4 percent in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate declined to 76.6 percent in October from 77.3 percent in the previous month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index improved to 100.3 in October from 99.9 in September.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 102.0 in October from 100.2 in the previous month.

