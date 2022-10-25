Eurozone Banks See Fall In Demand For Housing, Corporate Loans In Q4: ECB Survey

The euro area banks expect fall in demand for housing and corporate loans in the fourth quarter, the Bank Lending Survey from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.

Reflecting rising interest rates and easing consumer confidence, demand for housing loans declined substantially in the third quarter. Demand for consumer credit and other lending to households also decreased in net terms.

However, there was an increase in demand from firms for loans or drawing of credit lines due to rising financing needs for working capital and inventories.

For the fourth quarter, lenders expect a further strong net decrease in the demand for housing loans and relatively strong fall in demand for consumer credit. They forecast a net decrease in firms' demand for loans.

Further, the survey showed that banks tightened their credit standards to enterprises in the context of economic slowdown, intensifying recession fears and banks' declining risk tolerance.

Banks reported a strong net tightening of credit standards for loans to households for house purchase. They tightened lending standards for consumer credit as well.

For the fourth quarter, euro area banks expect a significantly stronger net tightening of credit standards on loans to firms. In addition, banks forecast credit standards to continue to tighten for both housing loans and consumer credit.

The bank lending survey was conducted among 153 banks between September 16 and October 4.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.