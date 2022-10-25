Kid Cudi To Release 'Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set'

Kid Cudi will release a Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set on November 4 through his webstore via Republic/UMe.

The limited-run product will be available for pre-order at https://kidcudi.lnk.to/EntergalacticPR/merch

For the first time, this expansive collection boasts all three entries of Cudi's chart-topping epic Man On The Moon Trilogy. Beyond spanning 6 vinyl LPs, the package also includes a booklet with rare never-before-seen photos.

The Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set follows the release of Entergalactic, Cudi's eighth full-length studio album.

The Grammy award-winning multiplatinum artist recently completed the North American leg of his "To the Moon - 2022 World Tour." He will finish up with a European run next month.

Tracklisting:

Man On The Moon: The End Of Day

In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)

Soundtrack 2 My Life

Simple As…

Solo Dolo (Nightmare)

Heart Of A Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music)

My World [feat. Billy Craven)

Day 'N' Night (nightmare)

Sky Might Fall

Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I)

Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat]

Cudi ZOne

Make Her Say [feat. Kanye West, Common]

Pursuit Of Happiness [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]

Hyyerr [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]

Up Up & Away

Man On The Moon

T.G.I.F. [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]

Is There Any Love [feat. Wale]

Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager

Scott Mescudi Vs. The World [feat. CeeLo Green]

REVOFEV

Don't Play This Song [feat. Mary J. Blige]

We Aite (Wake Your Mind Up)

Marijuana

Mojo So Dope

Ashin' Kusher

Erase Me - Main [feat. Kanye West]

Wild'n Cuz I'm Young

The Mood

MANIAC

Mr. Rager

These Worries [feat. Mary J. Blige]

The End [feat. GLC, Chip Tha Ripper, Nicole Wray]

All Along

GHOST!

Trapped In My Mind

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

Beautiful Trip

Tequila Shots

Another Day

She Knows This

Dive

Damaged

Heaven On Earth

Show Out [feat. Skepta, Pop Smoke]

Solo Dolo, Pt. III

Sad People

Elsie's Baby Boy

Sept. 16

The Void

Lovin' Me [feat. Phoebe Bridgers]

The Pale Moonlight

Rockstar Knights [feat. Trippie Redd]

14 Da Kidz

Lord I Know

(Photo: Universal Music Enterprises)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News