Kid Cudi To Release 'Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set'

Kid Cudi will release a Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set on November 4 through his webstore via Republic/UMe.
For the first time, this expansive collection boasts all three entries of Cudi's chart-topping epic Man On The Moon Trilogy. Beyond spanning 6 vinyl LPs, the package also includes a booklet with rare never-before-seen photos.
The Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set follows the release of Entergalactic, Cudi's eighth full-length studio album.
The Grammy award-winning multiplatinum artist recently completed the North American leg of his "To the Moon - 2022 World Tour." He will finish up with a European run next month.
Tracklisting:
Man On The Moon: The End Of Day
In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)
Soundtrack 2 My Life
Simple As…
Solo Dolo (Nightmare)
Heart Of A Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music)
My World [feat. Billy Craven)
Day 'N' Night (nightmare)
Sky Might Fall
Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I)
Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat]
Cudi ZOne
Make Her Say [feat. Kanye West, Common]
Pursuit Of Happiness [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]
Hyyerr [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]
Up Up & Away
Man On The Moon
T.G.I.F. [feat. Chip Tha Ripper]
Is There Any Love [feat. Wale]
Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager
Scott Mescudi Vs. The World [feat. CeeLo Green]
REVOFEV
Don't Play This Song [feat. Mary J. Blige]
We Aite (Wake Your Mind Up)
Marijuana
Mojo So Dope
Ashin' Kusher
Erase Me - Main [feat. Kanye West]
Wild'n Cuz I'm Young
The Mood
MANIAC
Mr. Rager
These Worries [feat. Mary J. Blige]
The End [feat. GLC, Chip Tha Ripper, Nicole Wray]
All Along
GHOST!
Trapped In My Mind
Man On The Moon III: The Chosen
Beautiful Trip
Tequila Shots
Another Day
She Knows This
Dive
Damaged
Heaven On Earth
Show Out [feat. Skepta, Pop Smoke]
Solo Dolo, Pt. III
Sad People
Elsie's Baby Boy
Sept. 16
The Void
Lovin' Me [feat. Phoebe Bridgers]
The Pale Moonlight
Rockstar Knights [feat. Trippie Redd]
14 Da Kidz
Lord I Know
