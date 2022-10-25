Chemical Hair Straightening Products Increase Uterine Cancer Risk, Says Study

A research conducted by the National Institutes of Health has revealed that women who make use of chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk of developing uterine cancer, compared to those women who do not use these products. The study also found no connection between uterine cancer and other products women were using like hair dyes, bleach, highlights or perms.

The study was done by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences or NIEHS, which is a part of NIH. It collected data from women aged 35-74 who were studied for more than 11 years and during that time period, 378 cases of uterine cancer were detected.

Research found that women who frequently used hair straightening products were twice more likely to get uterine cancer, than compared to those who do not use the products. "We estimated that 1.64 percent of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70; but for frequent users, that risk goes up to 4.05 percent," said Alexandra White, Ph.D, head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology group and lead author on the new study.

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer affecting the female reproductive system, with 65,950 estimated new cases being reported in 2022. Studies have revealed that the rate of uterine cancer is rising in the United States, especially among Black women.

Around 60 percent of the women who reported using straighteners last year were self-identified Black women, as per the study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Although, the study did not find any link between straightener use and uterine cancer incidence by race, the adverse effects may be greater for Black women due to higher prevalence of use.

The findings are consistent with prior studies showing straighteners can increase the risk of hormone-related cancers in women.

The researchers did not collect information on brands or ingredients in the hair products the women used. However, in the paper they note that several chemicals that have been found in straighteners like parabens, bisphenol A, metals, and formaldehyde could be contributing to the increased uterine cancer risk observed. Chemical exposure from hair product use, especially straighteners, could be more dangerous than other personal care products due to higher absorption through the scalp which may be exacerbated by burns and lesions caused by straighteners.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News