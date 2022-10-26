South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year, easing from 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will provide Q3 numbers for import and export prices; in the three months prior, import prices were up 4.3 percent on quarter and export prices jumped 10.1 percent on quarter.

China will see September results for industrial profits; in August, profits were up 0.80 percent on month and down 2.1 percent on year.

Taiwan will release October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 62.59.

Thailand will provide September figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.0 percent on year after spiking 14.52 percent in August.

