European Economics Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer confidence survey data from France is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results for October. The consumer confidence index is forecast to fall to 77 from 79 in September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to release monetary aggregates for September. Eurozone M3 money supply is forecast to rise 6.1 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in August.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat is slated to release non-EU trade data for September.

Economic News

