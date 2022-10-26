Singapore Industrial Output Growth Improves Less Than Forecast

Singapore's industrial production growth improved less-than-expected in September, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.4 percent gain in August. That was below the 1.3 percent increase expected by economists.

Production has been growing since October last year.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production rebounded 2.0 percent yearly in September, after falling 1.2 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production showed no variations from August, when it rose by 1.6 percent.

Among industry clusters, transport engineering grew the most, by 38.0 percent annually in September. There was an increase of 64.5 percent in the marine and offshore engineering segment, supported by higher levels of activities in the shipyards and increased production of oil and gas field equipment.

Output advanced 23.3 percent in the general manufacturing segment in September from a year ago, and precision engineering output rose 7.7 percent.

On the other hand, electronics output decreased 7.0 percent and bio-medical manufacturing output logged a fall of 3.5 percent.

Output produced in the chemical industry was 7.1 percent lower compared to last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.