New Zealand Business Confidence Weakens In October

New Zealand sentiment weakened in October amid strong inflation pressures, survey data from ANZ bank showed on Wednesday.

The business sentiment index declined to -42.7 from -36.7 in September. The own activity outlook slid to -2.5 from -1.8.

Among sub-indices, capacity utilization, investment intentions and export intentions deteriorated moderately. Meanwhile, residential construction intentions bounced back sharply but the score remained very weak.

The survey showed that inflation pressures remained intense in October. Pricing intentions eased another 3 points to a net 64.5 percent of firms intending to raise their prices in the next three months.

The cost expectations index eased slightly in October. Inflation expectations one year from now lifted back to 6.13 percent from 5.98 percent.

ANZ said overall the is still surprising economists with its resilience. It is a rougher path ahead, but the country is still moving forward.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.