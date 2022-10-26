Clorox Recalls 37 Mln Pine-Sol Cleaners

Clorox Co. a manufacturer of consumer and professional products, is recalling various Pine-Sol multi-surface and all purpose cleaners citing risk of exposure to bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall includes Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

Out of caution, Clorox is recalling all the specified products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022, after testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

Clorox produced around 37 million recalled products in that period.

The affected Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners were available in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents. CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners were available in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents.

Meanwhile, Original Pine-Sol in Pine scent is not included in the recall.

The affected products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. The date codes begins with the prefix "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, which represents products produced prior to September 2022.

The products, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at Amazon.com and additional retailer websites, and various retailers at Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ's, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe's, Publix, and others across the country for between $2.50 and $12.50.

According to the agency, the recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa may get serious infection that may require medical treatment.

However, the Oakland, California- based company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled products, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News