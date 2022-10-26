Japan Services Producer Prices Increase In September

Japan's services producer prices increased in September, the Bank of Japan reported on Wednesday.

The services producer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a revised 2.0 percent increase in July and August. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a monthly basis, the services prices edged up 0.1 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, the producer price inflation rose to 1.6 percent in September from 1.5 percent in August. On month, the services PPI grew 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.