Hilton Worldwide Issues Q4 Outlook; Lifts FY22 Earnings View Above Market - Update

While announcing higher third-quarter results on Wednesday, Hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) issued fourth-quarter outlook, and lifted fiscal 2022 earnings view above market estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects net income between $295 million and $316 million, earnings per share between $1.08 and $1.15, and adjusted earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.23.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $641 million and $671 million.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 19 percent and 23 percent from last year, and to increase between 2 percent and 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects net income between $1.22 billion and $1.24 billion, earnings per share between $4.40 and $4.48, and adjusted earnings per share between $4.46 and $4.54.

Analysts expect earnings of $4.41 per share for the year.

The company previously expected net income between $1.15 billion and $1.22 billion, earnings per share between $4.11 and $4.36, and adjusted earnings per share between $4.21 and $4.46.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be between $2.50 billion and $2.53 billion, up from $2.40 billion and $2.50 billion expected earlier.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is now expected to increase between 40 percent and 43 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 1 percent and 3 percent from 2019.

Previously, System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, was expected to increase between 37.0 percent and 43.0 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 1.0 percent and 5.0 percent from 2019.

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "We expect these strong trends to continue throughout the fourth quarter with system-wide RevPAR once again exceeding prior peaks."

