Bay Street Seen Opening Higher; BoC Rate Decision In Focus

Canadian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, tracking firm commodity prices. The focus will be on the Bank of India's interest rate decision, due at 10 AM ET.

The central bank's interest rate decision and the accompanying monetary policy statement, and the subsequent press conference are likely to set the trend for the market.

The central bank is widely expected to announce another sharp interest rate hike. The bank raised the target for its overnight rate by 75bps to 3.25% in September 2022. The fifth consecutive rate hike by the bank pushed borrowing costs to the highest since 2008.

FirstServices Corporation (FSV.TO) reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $62.7 million for the third-quarter, up from $61.5 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.77 in the quarter, compared to $1.03 for the same quarter a year ago.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) reported net income of $466.4 million for the quarter ended September 2022, compared with net income of $77.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market shrugged off a weak start and climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to sustained buying in stocks from healthcare, , consumer discretionary and materials sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 178.61 points or 0.94% at 19,097.01, almost near the day's high.

Asian stocks closed higher on Wednesday as weak U.S. data released overnight boosted expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

Investors are pricing in a smaller rate hike in December after a 75-basis point hike in November. Third-quarter U.S. GDP data, due later this week, is expected to offer more clues on the economic and rate outlook.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to a mixed bag of earnings announcement, and looking ahead to the ECB rate decision on Thursday.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points amid a looming recession.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are gaining $0.87 or 1.02% at $86.19 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $14.80 or 0.9% at $1,672.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.206 or 1.06% at $19.555 an ounce.

