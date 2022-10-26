Brazil PPI Inflation Slows In September

Brazil's producer price inflation eased further in September, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index for the extractive and transformation industries climbed 9.76 percent year-over-year in September, following a revised 12.24 percent rise in the previous month.

Among major economic categories, prices for capital goods alone grew 14.72 percent annually in September versus a 15.65 percent spike in August.

Prices for intermediate goods rose 10.12 percent and those for consumer goods gained 8.19 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.96 percent from August, when they slid by 3.04 percent. This was the second biggest drop since the beginning of the historical series, which started in 2014.

The monthly fall was largely driven by a 6.79 percent drop in oil refining and biofuels prices.

