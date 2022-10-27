Denmark Retail Sales Fall First Time In 3 Months

Denmark's retail sales declined for the first time in three months in September, amid a fall in sales of fresh food and other groceries, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, after rising 0.3 percent growth in August. The latest decline was the first since June, when sales shrank 1.6 percent.

Sales of food and other groceries decreased 3.0 percent monthly in September.

Meanwhile, sales of clothing gained 3.7 percent and those of other consumables rose 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 5.4 percent in September, following a 5.2 percent fall in the previous month.

During the July to September period, retail sales declined 6.6 percent annually, following a 1.4 fall in the April to June period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.