Lithuania Retail Sales Fall For Fifth Month

Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.0 percent decrease in August.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 4.3 percent annually in September and those of non-food items dropped 0.7 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slid 2.2 percent.

In September, mail-order or online sales were 12.2 percent lower than a year ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.