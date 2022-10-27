Breast Cancer Patients With Good Response To Chemotherapy Can Now Skip Surgery

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has revealed that patients with early-stage breast cancer who had a pathologic complete response or PCR to neoadjuvant chemotherapy will be able to skip surgery and get the regular radiation treatment with a lower chance of the disease coming back.



The Phase II trial results, which were recently published in Lancet Oncology, looked into the chances of breast cancer recurring in patients who are in the complete remission state after getting chemotherapy and radiation without surgery. Each of the 31 patients studied had a good response to the chemotherapy and none of them had a recurrence of the breast tumor after a median follow-up of 26.4 months.

Principal investigator Henry Kuerer, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Breast Surgical Oncology, said of the study results, "The ultimate form of breast-conserving therapy is completely eliminating breast surgery for invasive disease. This research adds to growing evidence showing that newer drugs can completely eradicate cancer in some cases, and very early results show we can safely eliminate surgery in this select group of women with breast cancer."

This is the first modern prospective trial of surgery omission in patients with early-stage breast cancer who respond to chemotherapy in a positive way. High responses are shown by state-of-the-art breast imaging-guided, vacuum-assisted core biopsy or VACB. These results are based on Kuerer's earlier research using an MD Anderson-developed biopsy protocol to accurately identify patients achieving a pCR after chemotherapy. Those patients, known as "exceptional responders," are at a lower risk of breast cancer recurrence and are candidates for avoiding breast surgery.

Improved chemotherapy agents have increased pCR rates significantly, and patients with triple-negative or HER2-positive breast cancer now are achieving a pCR in 60% to 80% of cases. Combining these high response rates with selective image-guided VACB and stringent histologic processing has improved physicians' ability to determine which patients may not need surgery.

The just concluded trial enrolled 50 women older than 40 with early stage triple-negative or HER2-positive breast cancer and a residual breast lesion less than 2 centimeters as shown by imaging after standard chemotherapy treatment. Patients had one image-guided VACB. If no disease was identified on biopsy, breast surgery was omitted, and patients proceeded to chemotherapy.

Kuerer said, "For the time being, standard breast cancer surgery is still necessary. While these results are remarkable and quite promising, it's important for patients to know this is the very beginning of a new type of treatment for select patients. Much longer follow-up and further studies will be necessary before this approach can be integrated into routine breast cancer care."

