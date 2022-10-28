Estonia Retail Sales Decrease In September

Estonia's retail sales declined in September, led most by a a slump in sales at stores selling manufacturing goods, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell 6.0 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.0 percent growth in August.

Stores selling manufacturing goods influenced the most, with a 11.0 percent yearly decline in September.

"Turnover decreased in most sectors, except for stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale, where turnover was up by 1 percent compared with September 2021," Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 6.0 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined 1.0 monthly in September.

