Bay Street Likely To Open Lower On Weak Commodity Prices

Lower crude oil and bullion prices point to a negative start for Canadian shares on Friday.

Investors are likely to react to a slew of earnings news, and economic data, as well for direction.

In earnings news, Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) reported that its third quarter net earnings declined to $19.8 million or $0.02 per share from $27.0 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $44.5 million or $0.05 per share compared to $73.7 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to equity shareholders was C$326 million or C$0.68 per share, compared to C$295 million or C$0.63 per share last year.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $2,031 million, compared to $2,409 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a net loss of $508 million in the third quarter of this financial year, compared to a net loss of $640 million a year ago.

On the economic front, final data on Canadian GDP for the month of August, and a preliminary reading of GDP for the month of September are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday, led by gains in stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a one-month high at 19,516.36 early on in the session, gave up most of its gains as the day progressed and finally settled at 19,352.11, up 72.35 points or 0.38% from the previous close.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday as investors digested the monetary policy announcements from the ECB and BoJ and looked ahead to next week's FOMC meeting for clues on whether a pivot on the pace of rate hikes is on the table.

After opening notably lower on weak results from U.S. tech majors and a few big-name European companies, European stocks are slowly regaining lost ground.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.75 or 0.8% at $88.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $12.20 or 0.74% at $1,653.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.229 or 1.17% at $19.265 an ounce.

