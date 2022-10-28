Swiss Economic Outlook Remains Subdued: KOF

Switzerland's economic outlook is set to remain subdued in the coming months, results of a key survey showed Friday.

The economic barometer fell to 90.9 points in October from 92.3 in September, which was revised from 93.8, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said. Economists had forecast a score of 93.2.

The KOF barometer, which is a leading indicator for turning points in the Swiss , fell for a fourth straight month and was below its long-term average for the sixth time in a row.

"The downward movement of the barometer is primarily driven by bundles of indicators from the manufacturing as well as the accommodation and food service activities sectors," the KOF said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.