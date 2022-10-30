Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary September figures for industrial production, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Production was up 3.4 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year in August.

Japan also will see September data for retail sales, housing starts and Construction orders, plus October numbers for consumer confidence. In August, housing starts were up 4.6 percent on year and construction orders jumped an annual 17.9 percent, while the consumer confidence index score in September was 30.8.

Australia will provide September figures for retail sales and private sector credit, as well as October's inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute. In August, sales were up 0.6 percent on month, while credit added 0.8 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year. The inflation forecast in September was up 0.5 percent.

South Korea will release September results for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to fall 0.3 percent on month and increase 0.9 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent on month and adding 1.0 percent on year in August. Retail sales were down 1.8 percent on month and up 2.3 percent on year in August.

China will see October results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics. In September, the manufacturing index had a score of 50.1 and the non-manufacturing score was 50.6.

Hong Kong will provide an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year. That follows the 1.0 percent quarterly increase and the 1.3 percent annual contraction in the three months prior.

Thailand will release September numbers for current account, industrial production, private consumption and its coincident index. In August, the current account deficit was $3.5 billion, while industrial production jumped 14.52 percent on year, consumption was flat on month and investment rose 1.9 percent on month. The coincident index score was 129.41.

