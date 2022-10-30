South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.8% In September

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was well shy of forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent contraction in August (originally -1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.8 percent - again missing estimates for an increase of 0.9 percent and down from the upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 1.0 percent).

The Index of All Industry production in September fell 0.6 percent on month and advanced 3.1 percent on year.

Economic News

