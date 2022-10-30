South Korea Retail Sales Sink 0.7% On Year In September

The value of retail sales in South Korea was down 0.7 percent on year in September, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 2.4 percent gain in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent - also missing forecasts for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 4.4 percent jump in August (originally 1.8 percent).

