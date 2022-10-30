Australia Private Sector Credit Climbs 0.7% In September

Total private sector credit in Australia was up 0.7 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday - slowing from 0.8 percent in August.

On a yearly basis, credit jumped 9.4 percent - accelerating from 9.3 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit rose 0.5 percent on month and 7.3 percent on year, while personal credit was flat on month and up 0.1 percent on year and credit jumped 1.3 percent on month and 14.7 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.1 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year.

