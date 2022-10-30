Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In September

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$35.096 billion.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month's reading.

Individually, sales were up for food, clothing, cafes and other, while they were down for household goods and department stores.

By territory, sales were up everywhere except South Australia - down 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 17.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.