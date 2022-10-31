Dutch HICP Inflation Eases Slightly; Retail Sales Growth Improves

Dutch harmonized consumer price inflation eased marginally in October, after accelerating in the previous three months, flash data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales growth rebounded in September.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 16.8 percent year-on-year in October, just below the 17.1 percent surge in the prior month.

The overall elevated inflation in October was largely driven by higher costs for energy, including motor fuels, rising by 99.8 percent.

Detailed data on October inflation is set to be released on November 8.

Another data from the statistical office revealed that retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 5.3 percent annually in September, faster than the 2.1 percent growth in August. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Turnover in food stores climbed 7.3 percent annually in September and sales in non-food stores grew by 4.7 percent.

In September, online sales increased by 5.7 percent over the previous year.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 5.9 percent year-on-year in September.

Meanwhile, the retail sales volume decreased 3.5 percent from a year ago.

