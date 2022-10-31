Spain Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

Spain's retail sales increased for the second successive month in September, though marginally, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.

Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August, which was revised from a flat change reported earlier.

Sales at service stations grew notably by 13.9 percent annually in September.

Meanwhile, sales of non-food products decreased 2.2 percent, and those of food products declined 1.1 percent.

Within non-food products, sales of household equipment dropped 1.8 percent, whereas personal equipment sales grew 5.3 percent.

Without adjustments, the original retail sales increased at a slower rate of 0.5 percent in September versus a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent gain in August. This was the second successive monthly rise.

Data also showed that retail sector employment grew 2.2 percent annually in September. Employment increased 2.1 percent in service stations.

