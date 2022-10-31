logo
Hoth Reports Positive Biolexa Phase 1b Trial Results In Mild To Moderate Atopic Dermatitis; Stock Up

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) announced positive data for BioLexa, its investigational therapeutic in a Phase 1b clinical trial in adult patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. BioLexa led to significant improvement in disease severity as measured by SCORAD and EASI.

In Monday regular trading, HOTH was trading at $7.26 up $1.62 or 28.72%.

Using the SCORAD or "SCORing Atopic Dermatitis" as a clinical tool for assessing the severity of atopic dermatitis and EASI score, which is a tool used to measure the extent and severity of atopic eczema all patients showed improvement during the study compared to the day one score.

Using the EASI scale, 100% of patients showed clinically-relevant improvement more than 50% compared to Day 1 during the entire 28 day study treatment period.

Using SCORAD 60% of patients showed overall clinically relevant improvement by SCORAD (>35% improvement) during the study compared to the Day 1 score. 42% of patients maintained improvement from day 14 to day 28 (which includes 2 weeks without active treatment).

The positive data supports the long-term effect of BioLexa based on the mechanism of action to treat the underlying staphylococcal infection.

A clinically relevant reduction in the total body surface area affected by atopic dermatitis was observed in 71% patients treated with BioLexa; within these patients, the total reduction ranged from 37.5% - 71.4%.

According to the company, BioLexa was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events observed, according to the safety results. In addition, >50% of patients reported an improvement in the effect of atopic dermatitis on their quality of life.

The company reported findings from efficacy secondary endpoints from the trial: the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), the SCORing Atopic Dermatitis scale (SCORAD), The study is randomized to 3 blinded treatments at a ratio of 40% BioLexa:40% Active Control Lotion:20% Placebo Lotion.

