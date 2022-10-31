Thailand Manufacturing PMI Slows In October - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That's down from 55.7 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production in Thailand continued to expand in October and at the second-fastest rate on record as firms worked on existing orders. The broad current demand picture deteriorated, however, with new orders falling at the fastest rate since mid-2020 (around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Thai manufacturers reported weaker economic conditions and increased competition having led to the fall in incoming new . Foreign demand for Thai manufactured goods similarly eased in October, affected by higher inflation.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.