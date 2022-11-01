European Economics Preview: UK Final Factory PMI Data Due

Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data for September. Import price inflation is seen at 31.0 percent versus 32.7 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, preliminary quarterly national accounts data is due from the Czech Republic. Economists forecast the to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing the 0.5 percent expansion a quarter ago.

In the meantime, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from the Netherlands and Hungary.

Also, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss consumer confidence survey results.

At 5.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The factory PMI is seen at 45.8 in October, unchanged from flash estimate and down from 48.4 in September.

Economic News

