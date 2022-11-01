Shania Twain Announces 'Queen Of Me' Album, World Tour

Grammy award-winning music icon Shania Twain has announced a brand new album and a massive global tour in support of the record.

The best-selling female artist in country music history, Twain will release Queen of Me on February 3, 2023.

Twain's sixth original full-length album and the first record since 2017, Queen of Me will mark the official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville.

On November 14 at 3pm PT/6pm ET, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O'Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special box sets.

To preview the highly anticipated album, Twain shared a new song entitled "Last Day of Summer."

On April 28, Twain will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour across North America and Europe, produced by Live Nation.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line," she wrote on Instagram.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, and wraps up on September 26 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, U.K. Tour stops include Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Dublin.

Tickets go on sale starting November 4 at 10 am local at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning November 1 at 10 am local time until November 3 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to SKC.

(Photo: Alexander E. Harbaugh)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News