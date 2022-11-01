Immune Cell Reprogramming Found To Be Effective Against Melanoma

A latest study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol has revealed that reprogramming our immune cells to kill off cancer cells can be effective in the treatment of the "difficult to cure" skin cancer, melanoma.

The study, published in Advanced Science, showcases a new way to remove early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumour cells.

In the study, researchers made use of miniature artificial capsules called protocells, which deployed reprogramming cargoes that are taken up by inflammatory cells or white blood cells. Researchers were able to change these cells into a state, which makes them more helpful in slowing down the growth and killing of melanoma cells. This was possible for both animal as well as human immune cells.

The study is the first to test the capacity of a protocell for reprogramming immune cells and offers a promising novel target for the development of cancer immunotherapies.

Paul Martin, Professor of Cell Biology in the School of Biochemistry at the University of Bristol and one of the study's lead authors said, "Our immune cells have a surveillance capacity which enables them to detect pre-cancerous cells arising at any tissue site in the body. However, when immune cells encounter cancer cells they are often subverted by the cancer cells and instead tend to nourish them and encourage cancer progression. We wanted to test whether it might be possible to re-programme our immune system to kill these cells rather than nurture them."

In the beginning, the team tested the proof of concept in zebrafish larvae, which are used due to their translucency, allowing researchers to watch inflammatory immune cells interact with cancer cells in ways not possible in our own tissues.

Protocells loaded with anti-miR223 molecules, which bind and interfere with signalling machinery in the inflammatory immune cells and work by effectively prolonging their pro-inflammatory state, were shown to drive altered immune cell-cancer cell interactions, slowing the growth of cancerous cells and driving increased tumour cell death in the larvae.

To fully investigate the feasibility of using protocells to deliver 'reprogramming' anti-miR223 cargoes in humans, the experiment was conducted again using an in vitro assay with primary human immune cells from the Toye lab, also in Bristol's School of Biochemistry. Results from this experiment showed that the protocells were able to effectively deliver and reprogramme human immune cells toward a more persistent pro-inflammatory and potentially anti-cancer state.

Professor Stephen Mann from Bristol's School of Chemistry said, "Our results highlight the therapeutic benefits of harnessing host immunity to eradicate cancers and demonstrate the feasibility of using protocells to deliver cargoes for reprogramming innate immune cells. While our experiments in zebrafish are early pre-clinical studies, our results indicate that the same is possible for human immune cells, at least in vitro, and can be similarly reprogrammed to supress cancer growth."

