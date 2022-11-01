Australia Home Loans Tumble 9.3% In September

The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 9.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - standing at A$16.81 billion.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent following the 2.7 percent contraction in August.

Investment lending was down 6.0 percent on month at A$8.33 billion after slipping 4.8 percent in the previous month.

Overall loans dropped 8.2 percent on month to A$25.14 billion.

On a yearly basis, overall loans sank 18.5 percent, owner-occupied home loans dropped 19.9 percent and investment lending declined 15.3 percent.

