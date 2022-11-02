Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The trade surplus is pegged at A$8.85 billion - up from A$8.324 billion in August, when imports rose 4.0 percent and exports gained 3.0 percent.

Australia also will see final October results for its services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 50.6 and 50.9, respectively.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the current standard is 3.5 percent.

China will see October results for its services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in September, their scores were 49.3 and 48.5, respectively.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see October results for their private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 48.0 and 57.5, respectively.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Thursday for Culture Day and will re-open on Friday.

