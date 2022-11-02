logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Mixed Ahead Of Fed Meeting Outcome

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
asian mixed 02nov22 lt

Asian stocks ended on a muted note Wednesday, though Chinese and Hong Kong markets extended strong gains from the previous session following unconfirmed social media posts suggesting that policymakers are preparing to gradually exit the stringent zero-COVID policy.

Investors remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day that could offer additional cues on future rate hikes.

The world's largest central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, but investors will look for any signs the central bank may be considering slowing the pace of rate hikes in December.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.15 percent to 3,003.37, continuing its stellar performance on Tuesday amid the buzz that policymakers are planning a relaxation of strict COVID-19 curbs in March 2023.

Investors also cheered comments from China's central bank governor suggesting that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and that the country would be able to maintain normal monetary policy and positive interest rates as long as possible.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.41 percent to 15,827.17, marking its best two-day run since March in a session cut short by a storm warning.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note as minutes from the Bank of Japan's policy meeting in September showed several officials stressed the need to maintain the bank's easing policy.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 27,663.39 ahead of a public holiday on Thursday. The broader Topix index closed 0.10 percent higher at 1,940.46.

Sony Group soared 7 percent after the conglomerate raised its annual operating forecast. Sensor maker TDK jumped 6.7 percent and carmaker Subaru added 7 percent on robust earnings.

Seoul stocks ended little changed, with the Kospi average closing marginally higher at 2,336.87 ahead of the Fed meeting outcome. Naver and Kakao climbed 2-3 percent while LG Chem tumbled 3.3 percent and Samsung SDI lost 4.6 percent.

Consumer prices in the country advanced 5.7 percent in October from a year earlier, Statistics Korea said earlier in day - matching estimates.

Australian markets edged up slightly as firmer commodity prices helped lift miners and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 0.14 percent to 6,986.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.11 percent at 7,177.80.

Lithium miner Lake Resources jumped 5.2 percent after saying it had completed the onsite construction of a modular processing demonstration plant for its Kachi lithium project in Argentina.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index slipped 0.30 percent to 11,282.78 after the release of unemployment data.

U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains to end lower overnight as investors pondered over mixed economic readings ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision.

A report on job openings highlighted labor market strength and construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in September, while U.S. manufacturing neared stagnation in October, separate reports showed.

The Dow slipped 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
US Judge Blocks Penguin Random House's Planned Merger Of Simon & Schuster
A federal judge has blocked Publisher Penguin Random House's $2.18 billion merger deal with peer Simon & Schuster citing competition concerns for author payouts, reports said. The ruling comes in favor of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust challenge that the intended merger would unlawfully curtail competition.
Pfizer Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
Pfizer Inc. reported a profit for the third quarter that increased six percent from last year, reflecting higher benefit from tax resolutions for multiple years, despite a 6 percent decline in revenues. Both adjusted earnings and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be executed prior to announcing its fourth-quarter results.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap