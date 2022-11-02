Maryland Marijuana Legalization Task Force Holds Last Meeting Before Reform Vote

Maryland lawmakers met on Tuesday to talk about marijuana legalization issues while giving importance to equity, as voters in the state will decide on the reform at the ballot next week.

Voters are considering a simple legalization referendum on next Tuesday and if it is approved it will lead to the implementation of a complementary piece of regulatory implementation legislation.

Delegate Luke Clippinger had sponsored both the referendum bill as well as the implementation measure, which Governor Larry Hogan allowed without his signature. The delegate also serves as the chair of the legislative marijuana workgroup, which has been meeting to understand the issue and look into regulatory options and concerns.

The group, which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones has looked at the issue from a wide range of perspectives, exploring topics like regulatory authority, licensing and equity for those who've been disproportionately harmed by the drug war.

At the latest meeting, members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup reviewed a presentation that looked at how other states that have legalized cannabis have addressed equity considerations, especially the lack of minority ownership in the industry.

The presentation from Mathew Swinburne of the University of Maryland and the Network for Public Health Law explained, for example, how Connecticut's cannabis program allows for equity joint ventures, where existing bigger companies can partner with equity applicants to provide the infrastructure to operate a marijuana business.

Another option for Maryland would be to help equity applicants get a head start by doing something similar to what New York is doing with its Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary or CAURD Licenses, giving justice-impacted people licensing prioritization and providing the new businesses with ready-made storefronts to operate in.

Massachusetts, for its part, also has special licensing opportunities for cannabis couriers and delivery operators, which were made available exclusively to "Certified Economic Empowerment Priority Applicants" and "Social Equity Program Participants."

