Australia Has A$12.444 Billion Trade Surplus As Exports Surge

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.444 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$8.85 billion and was up from the A$8.664 billion surplus in August.

Exports jumped 7.0 percent on month to A$60.613 billion after adding 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Exports picked up 0.4 percent worth A$48.169 billion after climbing 4.1 percent a month earlier.

