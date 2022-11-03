logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Dollar Climbs As Fed Chair Jerome Powell Signals Continued Policy Tightening

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Extending the previous day's rally, the U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes of a potential pivot in the monetary policy.

The Fed lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent and Powell said that it was "premature" to consider a pause in future hikes.

The Fed chief said that the central bank has ways to go with interest rates before it get to the level that's sufficiently restrictive.

Powell added that rates are likely to go higher than previously expected, raising the possibility of a 5 percent terminal rate by next May.

Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls report due on Friday for more clues on the central bank's tightening path.

The greenback appreciated to near 2-week highs of 1.0116 against the franc and 0.9761 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.0004 and 0.9840, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.03 against the franc and 0.95 against the euro.

The greenback touched 1.1251 against the pound, its strongest level since October 21. If the currency rises further, 1.10 is possibly seen as its next upside target level.

The greenback recovered from its early lows of 0.5838 against the kiwi, 0.6372 against the aussie and 1.3682 against the loonie, rising to an 8-day high of 0.5764, 9-day high of 0.6305 and a 10-day high of 1.3772, respectively. The next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.55 against the kiwi, 0.60 against the aussie and 1.40 against the loonie.

The greenback edged up to 148.30 against the yen, from an early low of 147.11. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 154.00 level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone jobless rate for September is due in the European session.

The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 75 basis points to 3 percent from 2.25 percent.

U.S. and Canadian trade data for September, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 29, factory orders for September and ISM non-manufacturing PMI for October, as well as Canada building permits for September will be released in the New York session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
BMW Q3 Profit Climbs, Backs FY22 View; Stock Down
German luxury carmaker BMW AG reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its third quarter benefited by strong pricing, despite weak margin and slight drop in Automotive deliveries. Looking ahead, the company maintained fiscal 2022 forecast for significantly higher earnings, and slightly lower sales with weak deliveries. In Germany, BMW shares were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading.
Stellantis Q3 Revenues Up 29%
Stellantis (STLA), on Thursday, reported a strong revenue growth in the third quarter, primarily reflecting higher volumes, continued strong net pricing and favorable FX translation effects. The company's Q3 net revenues grew 29% to €42.1 billion from € billion generated a year ago. Consolidated...
CVS Health Posts Q3 Loss, Adj. EPS Tops View; Lifts FY22 Adj. EPS Forecast
CVS Health Corp. on Wednesday reported a hefty loss in its third quarter on charges, despite higher revenues. Adjusted earnings and revenues topped market estimates. Further, the health insurer trimmed its fiscal 2022 outlook for reported earnings, but raised adjusted earnings view in line or above analysts' estimates. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, CVS shares were gaining around 1 percent.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap