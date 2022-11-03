Fox Corporation And VIZIO Expand Multi-Year Distribution Partnership

Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX) that creates wide-ranging content and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), a consumer electronics on Thursday announced a multi-year expansion of their distribution partnership. Accordingly, the FOX Sports app and FOX Weather free streaming channel have been added to the FOX programing line-up on VIZIO for millions of viewers.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Built for the modern sports fan, the FOX Sports app is the home for streaming live and on-demand sports from FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes, all in one app. Every Live FOX Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers. On-demand highlights of top moments from user-favorite shows and leagues are all also just one click away. To celebrate the launch of FOX Sports, VIZIO's Home Screen would feature a "sports blitz" creative execution highlighting live College Football and NFL games throughout the weekend of November 12-13.

As part of the agreement, the FOX Weather channel has been added to VIZIO WatchFree+, alongside existing FOX ad-supported channels LiveNOW and FOX Soul. Operated by FOX News Media, FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) that builds upon FOX News Channel's expansive news gathering units and FOX Television Stations' resources. The channel offers users an innovative approach to forecasting with a combined 120 meteorologists and a comprehensive suite of weather products in addition to live programming.

VIZIO Ads would also have access to FOX's premium inventory for audience-based opportunities with advertisers.

VIZIO SmartCast users across America can now access FOX Weather on WatchFree+ and FOX Sports app on the Home Screen. Additionally, the Tubi app available on SmartCast now features more than 48,000 movies and TV shows including a growing library of Tubi originals. With the launch of Tubi's exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST channel, viewers now have access to even more FIFA World Cup content.

Shares of Fox Corporation closed Wednesday's trading at $28.17, down $0.44 or 1.54 percent from the previous close.

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp are currently trading in pre-market at $10.42, down $0.17 or 1.61 percent from the previous close.

