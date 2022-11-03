Stem Cell Protein Helps Against Relapse Of Paediatric Brain Tumors

Medulloblastoma, which is a malignant brain tumour type, becomes resistant to therapy during the course of time and it can cause a relapse. Research done by scientists at Uppsala University has led to the discovery of a protein, which can make tumour cells resting and insensitive to radiation treatment. This research is expected to bring about better treatment for children who are highly likely to develop relapses.



Medulloblastoma is the most common form of malignant brain tumour in children, which often can be cured with operation, radiation and chemotherapy. But a certain type of medulloblastoma has an increased risk of resisting the treatment. This will cause recurrence that is strongly connected to increased mortality.

That certain cancer cells can avoid treatment suggests there are biologic factors inside cancer cells that can enhance their resistance towards for example radiation. The current study shows that certain cells within the tumour bulk did not divide as often as other cancer cells did, which made them less sensitive to irradiation. They also discovered heavy presence of a specific protein, SOX9, in recurrent samples from patients that had been operated before and after they developed a relapse. They then suspected that SOX9 was involved in the recurrence process.

Fredrik Swartling at Uppsala University, who led the study, said, "We found that a stem cell protein called SOX9 was present with high activity in rare cells in the tumours and that cells with high activity of SOX9 were resting. SOX9 protected the resting cancer cells against radiation by temporary inhibiting another protein that otherwise promotes cell division. In experiments where we knocked out SOX9 with the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, tumour cells lost their capability to relapse, which suggests that SOX9 is important for this process."

In animal models that resembled relapse in patients, SOX9 gave rise to increased migration and metastases of cancer cells in areas within the spinal cord. The cancer cells also became reprogrammed to avoid recognition by the immune system. These are contributing factors that might facilitate relapse.

The researchers further examined how substances that inhibited SOX9 influenced the development of relapses in animal models. With the help of bio-informatic analyses they discovered a few drugs that are used for other treatments that unexpectedly had a suppressing effect on SOX9 in relapses.

