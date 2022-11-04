Philippines Trade Deficit Widens In September

The Philippine trade deficit increased in September from the last year, as imports rose more than exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to $4.820 billion in September from $3.810 billion in the same month last year. In August, the deficit was $6.021 billion.

Exports rose 7.0 percent yearly in September, after a 2.0 percent decline in August. This was the highest growth seen in seven months.

Imports increased 14.1 percent annually in September, after a 26.2 percent growth in the previous month. Import growth eased to the lowest since February last year.

