Futures Pointing To Early Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to regain ground after moving lower for four consecutive sessions.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the recent weakness, which reflected concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global .

However, the major index futures gave back some ground following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.

The report points to continued strength in the U.S. labor market but may add to worries about the Federal Reserve continuing its aggressive interest rate increases.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as slowing growth and rising interest rates dampened investors sentiment.

The fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and comments from the central bank Chair Jerome Powell that signaled more interest rate hikes in the coming months rendered the mood bearish.

The major averages all ended in the red despite seeing a modest recovery from early lows. The Dow ended with a loss of 146.51 points or 0.5 percent at 32,001.25

The S&P 500 settled at 3,719.89, losing 39.80 points or 1.1 percent, while the Nasdaq ended with a loss of 181.86 points or 1.7 percent at 10,342.94.

In addition to digesting the Fed's aggressive rate hike and Powell's hawkish comments, investors also digested the latest batch of economic data and looked ahead to the crucial non-farm payroll data.

Amazon Inc (AMZN) ended lower by 3 percent, Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped about 4 percent, and Meta Platforms (META) drifted down 1.8 percent.

Apple (AAPL) declined 4.2 percent. Visa (V), American Express (AXP), Walt Disney (DIS), Home Depot (HD) and Microsoft (MSFT) lost 2.5 to 3 percent.

Salesforce.com (CRM), IBM (IBM), Verizon (VZ) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) also declined sharply.

Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) shares climbed more than 6 percent. Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell International (HON) and Chevron (CVX) gained 1.5 to 2.3 percent.

Data from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade gap widened to a three-month high of $73.3 billion in September, up from a downwardly revised $65.7 billion in August. Exports were down 1.1 percent at $258 million, while imports increased by 1.5 percent to $331.3 million in the month.

Data released by the Labor Department showed jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 217,000 in the week ended October 27th.

Data released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for US manufactured goods rose by 0.3 percent in the month of September following a revised 0.2 percent uptick in the prior month. Orders for durable goods rose by 0.4 percent in September, after seeing a 0.2 percent increase a month earlier.

The Institute for Supply Management's report showed the ISM services PMI fell to a reading of 55.7 points in October from 59.1 in the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are spiking $2.94 to $91.11 a barrel after tumbling $1.83 to $88.17 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slumping $19.10 to $1,630.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $21.20 to $1,652.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.86 yen versus the 148.26 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $0.9798 compared to yesterday's $0.9749.

Asia

Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Friday fed by hopes that the Chinese government would ease its Covid curbs and also reverse its Zero Covid strategy. The Hang Seng led the gains with a more than 5 percent surge. Japanese benchmarks dropped, however, as Thursday's market holiday delayed the Fed-fueled decline.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 73 points or 2.4 percent to finish at 3,070.80. The day's trading ranged between 2997.00 and 3,081.59. The Shenzhen Component Index added 347 points or 3.20 percent to close at 11,187.43.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 erased 464 points or 1.7 percent to end trading at 27,199.74. The day's trading range was between 27,032.02 and 27,389.30.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp was the biggest gainer with an 18 percent uptick. Konica Minolta added 8.9 percent. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sumitomo Corp gained more than 4 percent.

Z Holdings Corp declined 14 percent. AGC dropped 9.3 percent, closely followed by Nippon Suisan Kaisha which dropped 8.6 percent. Nippon Sheet Glass Co and Yamaha Corp lost more than 5 percent each.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange surged 822 points or 5.4 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,161.14. The day's trading range was between a high of 16,510.58 and a low of 15,339.49.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 19 points or 0.8 percent to close trading at 2,348.43. The day's trading range was between 2,316.29 and 2,348.43.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 6,892.50 after adding 35 points or 0.5 percent. The day's trading was between 6,829.60 and 6,895.00.

Global fintech company Block added 10.9 percent in the day's trade following upbeat third quarter results. Mining businesses were the big gainers amidst former commodity prices. Coronado Global Resources added 8.6 percent. Allkem, Whitehaven Coal as well as New Hope Corporation, all gained close to 6 percent.

Gold miner Ramelius Resources declined 5.6 percent. Packaged foods Blackmores shed 3.7 percent whereas financial services business Hub24 lost 3.3 percent. Packaging business Orora and healthcare business Pro Medicus also dropped more than 2 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange added 46 points or 0.4 percent to close at 11,230.75. Trading ranged between 11,129.62 and 11,251.27.

Oceania Healthcare that owns and operates retirement villages and care facilities for the elderly is the top gainer with a 2.5 percent overnight rally, closely followed by telecommunications business Spark New Zealand which added 2.2 percent. Logistics businesses Mainfreight as well as Freightways have gained more than 1 percent. Restaurant Brands New Zealand also added more than a percent.

Electronic components maker EROAD plunged close to 4 percent. Property For Industry Limited, a REIT declined more than 2 percent. Real estate businesses Investore Property as well as Stride Property and Genesis Energy, a midstream oil and gas business have all lost more than 1 percent in the day's trading.

Europe

European stocks are up sharply in positive territory a little past noon on Friday, building on early gains, as investors focus on earnings updates, shrugging off concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Investors were looking ahead to U.S. jobs data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is up 1.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is surging nearly 1.5%, Germany's DAX is up 1.6%, and France's CAC 40 is climbing about 2.3%

In the UK market, Anglo American Plc is soaring nearly 10%

Antofagasta is rising 7.5%, Prudential is up 7.4% and Rio Tinto is gaining about 6.5%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, Endeavour Mining, Glencore, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Intertek Group, Burberry Group, JD Sports Fashion, Fresnillo and Croda International are up 2.6 to 5%.

BAE Systems, RS Group and Sainsbury (J) are down 1.4 to 1.7%.

In Germany, Adidas, Continental, Covestro, Puma, BASF, HelloFresh, Infineon Technologies and HeidelbergCement are rising 3.5 to 6%.

Siemens, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Volkswagen, Sartorius, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Wohnen are also up sharply.

In Paris, ArcelorMittal is climbing 6.2%. Kering, Societe Generale, Faurecia, Hermes International, LVMH, StMicroElctronics, Valeo, L'Oreal and Dassault Systemes are gaining 3 to 5.4%.

On the economic front, data showed the S&P Global Services PMI edging up to 46.5 in October, versus the previous month's 28-month low of 45.0.

Data showing S&P Global Services PMI for October at 51.7, higher than expectations of 51.3 added to the positive sentiment. The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI however declined to 48.6 in October, declining from 48.8 in the previous month.

Data showed the S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction PMI rising to 53.2 in October, from 52.3 in the previous month. Markets were expecting a reading of 50.5.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's factory orders declined by more-than-expected 4% on a monthly basis, following a 2% fall in August. This was the biggest fall since March 2022. Orders were forecast to ease 0.5%.

Eurozone producer price inflation eased more-than-expected in September from a fresh record high in August, data released by Eurostat showed.

Producer prices climbed 41.9% year-on-year in September, slower than the revised 43.4% surge in August. That was just below the 42% increase expected by economists.

U.S. Economic Reports

Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 261,000 jobs in October after surging by an upwardly revised 315,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to inch up to 3.6 percent.

At 10 am ET, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins is due to speak on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context before a virtual event of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy.

