Estonia Inflation Eases Further In October

Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the second successive month in October, though it remained strong overall, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 22.5 percent yearly in October, after a 23.7 percent rise in September.

A 51.9 percent jump in energy prices was largely responsible for the elevated inflation in October.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 28.0 percent annually in October, and transport charges rose 20.5 percent.

"Solid fuels were 111.4 percent, gas was 88.8 percent, electricity that reached homes was 83.7 percent, and heat energy was 49.1 percent more expensive compared to last year.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased 16.6 percent and those for household goods grew 16.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.1 percent from September, when they rose by 0.3 percent.

Economic News

