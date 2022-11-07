Germany Industrial Production Recovers In September

Germany industrial production grew in September after falling a month ago, Destatis reported Monday.

Industrial production grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 1.2 percent fall in August. This was also faster than economists' forecast of +0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 2.6 percent, data showed.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 0.7 percent in September compared with August.

Within industry, consumer goods output grew 1.4 percent and that of capital goods by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output decreased 0.1 percent.

Energy production climbed 1.7 percent, while construction dropped 0.3 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.