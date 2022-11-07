logo
Quick Facts
  

Flutter: Arbitrator Rules In Favor In FanDuel -FOX Deal; Stock Up

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Sports betting company Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR.L) Monday issued an update regarding FanDuel group- FOX Corp. arbitration, noting that the arbitrator has ruled in favour of the company. Flutter shares were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in London.

The company said the outcome of the arbitration confirms that the exercise price of FOX's option to acquire 18.6 percent of FanDuel is based on a FanDuel valuation of $20 billion.

The value is based on fair market value as of December 2020, the date on which Flutter announced the acquisition of Fastball Holdings LLC's 37.2 percent stake in FanDuel for an implied FanDuel valuation of $11.2 billion.

FOX has a ten-year period from December 2020 within which to exercise the Option.

The exercise price is subject to a 5 percent annual compounding carrying value adjustment up to the date of any potential exercise by FOX prior to December 2030.

As of today, this equates to a valuation for FanDuel of $22 billion and a cost of $4.1 billion for FOX to acquire an 18.6 percent stake in FanDuel. This includes the $3.7 billion exercise price for 18.6 percent of FanDuel plus the 5 percent annual carrying value adjustment.

Flutter noted that its relationship with FOX is subject to a binding arbitration mechanism where the parties may resolve any disagreements.

It was on April 7, 2021 that FOX initiated an arbitration process with respect to a legal dispute over the terms of FOX's option to acquire an 18.6 percent stake in FanDuel and related issues. After the commencement of the arbitration process, FOX filed two supplementary items for consideration.

The tribunal determined fair market value of $20 billion based on the valuation submissions of both Flutter and FOX, where a full range of valuation methodologies were applied, including discounted cash flow.

The company said, "The remaining matter before the tribunal is whether and, if so, under what conditions FOX is entitled to participate in an IPO of a parent company of FanDuel , should one occur. Flutter has agreed that it will not proceed with any potential IPO, if at all, until the tribunal has resolved this remaining matter or both parties have reached an agreement on the matter. A binding decision from the arbitrator on this point is expected in early 2023."

In London, Flutter shares were trading at 11,940 pence, up 3.74 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Meta Reportedly Plans Massive Layoffs
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, mostly starting Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are likely to impact many thousands of employees, and the social media platform is preparing to notify employees of the job cuts, the report said. Employees already have been informed to cancel nones
BioNTech Q3 Profit Down; Lifts FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue View
German biotechnology company BioNTech SE reported Monday sharply lower profit in its third quarter reflecting weak revenues. Looking ahead, BioNTech has raised the lower end of its fiscal 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue estimate. In pre-market activity in Nasdaq, BioNTech shares were losing around 3.2 percent.
Ryanair Q2 Profit Surges; Sees Adj. Profit In FY23, Lifts Traffic View
Irish ultra low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings reported Monday a strong growth in second-quarter profit with strong demand and increase in average fares. Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, Ryanair expects an adjusted profit, and also raised traffic view. For fiscal year 2023, Ryanair expects that it will minimize its winter losses.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap